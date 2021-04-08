Dwayne Johnson Leads Polls About Potential Presidential Candidates

Instagram

The ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ actor occupies the first spot in a new online survey about potential presidential candidates for the next general election in the United States.

AceShowbiz –

Almost half the Americans polled in a new survey have said they would consider voting for Dwayne Johnson if he made a presidential run.

The movie action man – a former wrestler – recently confirmed reports he was considering a career in politics, and it appears many voters are in favour of his plan.

The Hollywood A-lister has the support of 46 per cent of adult Americans if he were to make a Presidential run in 2024, according to a new online poll, obtained by TMZ, which targeted over 30,000 potential voters.

Dwayne recently said he would run for office “if that’s what the people wanted.”

The same poll found 29 per cent of those surveyed would support dual campaigns by the “Baywatch” star and Matthew McConaughey for Texas Governor.

There was also support for Angelina Jolie, Oprah Winfrey, and Tom Hanks were they to run for president.

Just like The Rock, Matthew McConaughey said never say never to a potential Governor run. “It’s a true consideration,” the Oscar winner said. “I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me.”

“Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now and when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested.”

He also previously blasted political extremes that divide the nation. “You need liberals. What I don’t think we need is the illiberals,” he said in a TV interview. “What I don’t think that some liberals see is that they’re often being cannibalized by the illiberals.”

“There are extremes on both sides that I think are unfair – that I don’t think are the right place to be,” he continued. “The extreme left and the extreme right completely illegitimize the other side… or they exaggerate that side’s stance into an irrational state that makes no sense.”