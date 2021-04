Dustin Johnson got off to a bit of a slow start in the opening round of the Masters on Thursday, but the defending champion still made what will likely go down as one of the best shots of the tournament.

Johnson was looking to get up-and-down for par at the tricky 11th hole to stay 1-over for his round, but he did one better. He holed an extremely difficult pitch shot for birdie. You can see the shot below: