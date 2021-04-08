Drake Snaps at TikTok Comedian TravQue Over His Prank at Bar

Instagram

In a TikTok video, the comedian tries to pull a prank on the Canadian star by sticking him with a massive $800K bill when they are at a bar, much to Drake’s dismay.

Drake didn’t have time for TravQue‘s antics. In a TikTok video, the comedian tried to pull a prank on the Canadian star by sticking him with a massive $800K bill when they were at a bar, much to Drake’s dismay.

“Miss — let me get 2,000 cases of [Drake’s whiskey brand] Virginia Black, 40 cases of Bumbu, and three cases of tequila,” said the Instagram personality in the clip. It’s needed to be mentioned that Virginia Black costs $34 each while Bumbu’s Craft Rum retail at $60 for 740mL.

Hearing the unbelievable order, Drake could be seen putting his arm out to wave the comedian away. He also shook his head to the female bartender who questioned, “Are you sure?” TravQue then responded, “You know who this is, right? This is Drake! You know who this is? This is Toronto himself. The 6 God.”

Referring to Drake’s hit “Nonstop” from his 2018 album “Scorpio”, TravQue continued, “This is ‘b***h callin my phone like I’m locked up, nonstop.’ ”

That only made the “In My Feelings” hitmaker become further annoyed by TravQue’s antics. “Relax bro,” Drake told him. However, his words appeared to fall on the deaf ears as TravQuen went on to say to the bartender, “Put it on his tab, he said he got it. Alright? Everything… everything. He said he got it.” That seemed to be the last straw for Drake because the moment later, he attempted to grab the phone which was used to record the prank.

Drake joins the list of celebrities that fall for Trav’s infamous “bar tab” prank. He previously trolled rapper Dave East, rapper Jim Jones and actor D. L. Hughley. TravQue also has another prank which has singers or rappers as the targets. He would ask them to listen to his original lyrics which turned out to be his victim’s own songs. Among those who were trolled by TravQue were Chris Brown, Wyclef, Busta Rhymes and Tory Lanez.

Drake has been keeping a low profile lately. Last month, there was a report that a woman armed with a knife was arrested outside the musician’s home in Canada as she tried to get into the property.

“A female adult that was carrying a knife has been arrested,” a Toronto Police Department source told The Sun. “She did not gain any kind of entry into the property, and there were no injuries. It is not clear what she was doing at the resident, but she had no communication whatsoever with the homeowner.” Drake was said to be inside his lavish 50,000-square-foot home when the ruckus took place.