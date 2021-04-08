Dollar pinned near two-week troughs amid lower U.S. yields

Article content

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar traded near more

than two-week troughs versus major peers on Thursday, tracking

Treasury yields lower, after minutes of the Federal Reserve’s

March policy meeting offered no new catalysts to dictate market

direction.

Fed officials remained cautious about the risks of the

pandemic – even as the U.S. recovery gathered steam amid massive

stimulus – and committed to pouring on monetary policy support

until a rebound was more secure, the minutes showed Wednesday.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak at a virtual

International Monetary Fund conference later on Thursday.

The dollar index which measures the greenback against

a basket of six currencies, edged lower to 92.371 in the Asian

session, after dipping to as low as 92.134 on Wednesday for the

first time since March 23.

The gauge rallied to an almost five-month high of 93.439 at

the end of last month as the U.S. pandemic recovery outpaced

most other developed nations, particularly Europe.

“Hard to argue that the U.S. macro outperformance trade is

exhausted; the strong vaccine drive, reopening and stimulus set

to produce some exceptionally strong rebound data in the next

several months,” Westpac strategists wrote in a report,