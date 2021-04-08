DMX’s Family Faces Hard Decision After Brain Activity Tests Reportedly Show No Improvement

WENN/PNP

Words are the latest test results show the hip-hop star has not regained any brain function days after he was deprived of oxygen for nearly half an hour during his heart attack.

AceShowbiz –

DMX‘s prognosis remains bleak, days since he’s been hospitalized following a heart attack. On Wednesday, April 7, the rapper underwent a series of brain tests and the results are reportedly “not good.”

TMZ learned from sources with direct knowledge that the tests showed no improvement in the 50-year-old’s brain activity since he was rushed to the hospital last Friday night. He remains in a coma and placed on a life support.

Now, the family faces hard decision on his medical future as it was reported earlier that the tests were critical and once the results were in “the family would determine what’s best from there.” The family has now reportedly asked DMX’s longtime friend and manager Steve Rifkind to fly to New York on Friday, April 9, possibly to discuss the decision to make on DMX.

DMX was rushed to the hospital on Friday night at approximately 11 P.M. after suffering a heart attack at his home that may have resulted from an overdose. He reportedly had to be revived three times and was deprived of oxygen for nearly half an hour despite the resuscitation efforts.

Speaking of DMX’s condition, Master P said this could have been prevented if hip-hop community banded together to create a union to protect rappers from going off the rails after their careers have come and gone. “DMX is an icon,” he weighed in. “I just hate that we have to wait for something to happen to one of us before everybody really starts saying how much they care and love you. We got to figure out how to prevent that.”

He continued telling TMZ, “The truth hurts– drugs done killed a lot of our great ones. It’s sent a lot of them to prison. I’m praying for DMX and his family. I hope that people start celebrating these icons while they’re alive. Imagine all the stuff that we could have prevented for DMX to help him. I feel like hip-hop needs some type of union. The NBA has it. What happens when a guy falls off after he done sold millions and millions of records? We need that.”

On how to kick star this movement, the rapper/record producer shared, “I think it starts with education. I want to really start educating our people and letting them see that– even LeBron and KD, Kyrie Irving, everybody that represents Black Lives Matter, when the NBA talks about they’re putting money back into HBCUs, I want to see where that money go at.”

“The education that we can invest in the next generation, we can prevent this,” he added. “If you look at all the heroes and stars that we lost– I mean, hopefully, God turns this around. DMX, come back to us. Let’s see if the people that’s out here that’s making noise for him be there for him.”