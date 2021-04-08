Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.81% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.81%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 1.81% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:), which rose 4.00% or 48.5 points to trade at 1259.5 at the close. Meanwhile, Novozymes A/S B (CSE:) added 2.97% or 11.7 points to end at 405.2 and Orsted A/S (CSE:) was up 2.69% or 27.50 points to 1049.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Danske Bank A/S (CSE:), which fell 2.53% or 3.1 points to trade at 121.3 at the close. ISS A/S (CSE:) declined 2.07% or 2.60 points to end at 123.00 and Rockwool International B (CSE:) was down 0.53% or 14 points to 2617.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 88 to 53 and 19 ended unchanged.

Shares in DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.00% or 48.5 to 1259.5.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 0.64% or 0.38 to $59.39 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 0.27% or 0.17 to hit $62.99 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.78% or 13.50 to trade at $1755.10 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.23% to 6.2492, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4371.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.32% at 92.177.