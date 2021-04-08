Demi Lovato Under Fire Over Her Comments on DMX’s Overdose

WENN/John Rainford

The ‘Dancing with the Devil’ singer is accused of making the rapper’s dire situation about her as she admits the hip-hop artist’s medical condition ‘scared’ her.

AceShowbiz –

Demi Lovato has caught some flak over her comments on DMX‘s alleged overdose that caused his heart attack. The 28-year-old reflected on her own near-fatal overdose when she was asked about her take on the rapper’s current dire situation in an interview.

While she admitted that she has experienced “survivor’s guilt,” fans of the ailing star were not impressed at how the singer/actress somehow made his unfortunate situation about herself. “Bruh, Demi Lovato did not just make DMX’s OD about herself..,” one took to Twitter following Demi’s interview.

Another added, “Demi Lovato had sumn to say about 21 Savage situation tryna jump in on the fun and now she has something to say about the DMX situation. I’m sick of her Mardi Gras mask faced a**.” A third one claimed she’s making DMX’s “pain/suffering” about her.

Demi’s fans, however, have rushed to her defense. “The past 3 years, y’all were calling Demi Lovato a heroin addict, saying she should’ve OD’d, then when DMX is a vegetative state due to his OD, y’all still proving her right by implying she should’ve OD’d when she relates to what DMX is going through?? Y’all are weird,” one of them argued.

Another pointed out, “A lot of people joked about Demi Lovato’s overdose so I don’t know where you got the idea that everyone was compassionate. I’ve seen less jokes and terrible comments about DMX than I saw for Lovato.”

In an interview with TMZ which was posted on Tuesday, April 6, Demi admitted DMX’s overdose “scared” her because she could see the parallel of slipping and then coming back to her own life following her 2018 overdose. “Of course. Anytime I see someone OD-ed or even passed away, I immediately think ‘That could’ve you had you not been putting all this work in the last couple years of your life,’ ” she said.

The 28-year-old revealed she sometimes asked herself “Why am I still here? Why are others not?” but she has since realized “that everyday is a day that someone else doesn’t get” and she’s learned to be grateful for it. She divulged, “Everyday that I’m here on this earth is a day that I need to be counting my blessings and just being appreciative and grateful for it.”

DMX has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack that was probably caused by overdose on Friday night, April 2. He has been placed on a life support as his manager revealed his brain showed very little activity. On Monday, his family, friends and fans gathered outside White Plains Hospital in New York, where he is currently treated, for a prayer vigil.