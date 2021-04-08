Crypto sentiment falls even as Bloomberg tips Bitcoin will hit $400K By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Analytics company Santiment reports that cryptocurrency sentiment has fallen to near-record low levels for 2021 — even as some experts are doubling down on $400,000 Bitcoin’s price target.

Sentiment nosedived following ’s drop below $60,000 to its current price of $56,300 and ’s dip under $2,000 this week, according to Santiment. Ether is currently trading at $1,986

Alternative Fear & Greed Index. Source Alternative
Bitcoin price, real volume, and difficulty. Source: Messari

History suggests BTC only getting started

Bitcoin price prediction. Source: Twitter