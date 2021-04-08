Cowboys’ Jerry Jones reportedly ‘infatuated’ with Kyle Pitts

The Dallas Cowboys hold the 10th pick in the 2021 NFL draft and according to a report, owner Jerry Jones has become “infatuated” with tight end Kyle Pitts.

“We’re hearing this thing about Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys and the GM, being infatuated with Kyle Pitts,” ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said.

Jones’ feelings about Pitts are understandable, as he is widely considered one of the top prospects in the draft and the most highly touted tight ends coming out of college in several years. He would be a perfect target for Dak Prescott, who has not had a consistent tight end since Jason Witten and help the already-loaded offense become outright scary.

The big question is will Pitts even still be available by the time the Cowboys pick? Pitts is right up there with Jamar Chase and Penie Sewell as the top non-quarterback prospects in the draft, and several teams have been rumored to have interest in grabbing Pitts, including the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals.

However, there is a lot of murkiness in terms of how exactly the draft will shape up, with the first three (and possibly four) picks set to be quarterbacks, so perhaps Pitts will slide and the Cowboys will be able to get their guy.