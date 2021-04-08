Controversial HBP call gifts Mets walk-off win over Marlins

New York went on to load the bases with outfielder and struggling hitter Michael Conforto due up. Conforto largely seemed lost during the at-bat and appeared to strike out looking until he campaigned to home plate umpire and crew chief Ron Kulpa that his elbow was hit by the pitch.

Kulpa agreed and awarded Conforto with the walk-off RBI, but replays proved that Miami’s Anthony Bass should’ve earned a strikeout because Conforto clearly stuck his elbow into the strike zone: