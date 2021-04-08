Coinbase Mentions Cardano (ADA) As One of the Biggest Crypto By CoinQuora



Coinbase Mentions Cardano (ADA) As One of the Biggest Crypto



Coinbase names as one of the biggest crypto by market cap.

Also, Coinbase gave full details of what Cardano is.

Currently, the ADA price is $1.19.

San-Francisco-based exchange, Coinbase has tweeted about ADA. According to Coinbase, Cardano is now among the biggest cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization.

Alongside the tweet, Coinbase gave a full detail of what actually is Cardano. Referring to Coinbase’s explanation about ADA, Cardano is designed as a flexible, sustainable, and much more scalable blockchain platform.

Over the last year, #Cardano (ADA) has grown into one of the biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap. Looking to learn more? Our new explainer has you covered. https://t.co/Zktr4aoSvm — Coinbase (@coinbase) April 7, 2021

More so, it is hard to count the biggest cryptocurrencies without mentioning Cardano (ADA). Specifically, as part of ADA functionality, it is used for running smart contracts. Also, it serves as a gateway for building different kinds of decentralized finance apps. Not only this, Cardano even allows developers to create new crypto tokens, games, etc.

In addition, the Cardano team has taken a long-term approach to create a smart contract for the ADA blockchain network. If Cardano completes the smart contract creation, it will push very close to its vision of providing robust, scalable, and highly energy-efficient.

Moreover, Coinbase further said that users can even use ADA as a store of value. With that said, holders can effortlessly send and receive payments easily using Cardano. Even more, users can safely stake and pay for transaction fees via the Cardano blockchain.

Furthermore, Cardano also plans to become fully decentralized through the implementation of community-driven governance and an automated treasury platform to fund the future of the network.

At the time of writing, Cardano price is $1.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,176, according to CoinGecko.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora