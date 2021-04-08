China’s Bilibili in talks to buy Yoozoo Games’ stake in $765 mln deal-sources

Article content

HONG KONG — China’s Bilibili is in talks to buy a 24% stake in Yoozoo Games as part of a nearly 5 billion yuan ($765 million) deal, two people said, as the online video site aims to tap its legion of young users to grow in the world’s top gaming market.

The move comes after Bilibili, which is backed by Chinese technology giants Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group Holding, raised about $2.6 billion in a secondary listing in Hong Kong last month.

It also comes as Yoozoo, the video game company that is also known as Youzu Interactive, is facing management challenges after its chairman died under suspicious circumstances in December.

A majority of Bilibili’s more than 200 million monthly active users in December were young people, and it is this customer-base demographic that the Shanghai-based firm hopes will fuel its growth in the $44 billion Chinese gaming market.

The gaming industry received a boost last year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced many residents to stay at home, driving up game downloads and boosting the revenues of the companies. A majority of gaming customers in China are young.

Bilibili is in talks on the deal with Xu Fenfen, chairwoman of Yoozoo, said the two people and another person with direct knowledge of the matter.