Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson makes bold prediction for 2021

Despite being a part of one of the most dominant offensive attacks in recent memory, Demarcus Robinson has struggled to break out and establish himself as a consistent receiving threat. During an interview on “Good Morning Football,” Robinson said he hoped to change that this season by finally getting a 1,000-yard season.

“Every other season, it’s (been) four, five touchdowns, 500 yards,” Robinson said. “I just think it picks up a little bit more right now… Go in there and show that I am a guy who can put up 1,000 yards a year and 10 touchdowns. I’m ready to make that happen.”

Robinson signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs, despite receiving interest from the Detroit Lions as a free agent. The 26-year-old said he ultimately decided to stay in Kansas City because “the Chiefs just wanted me more at the time.”

With the departure of Sammy Watkins, Robinson should have the opportunity to see an increase in targets and could become the third receiving option behind Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, though he will be competing with Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle.

In his five-year career, Robinson has never had 500 yards receiving in a single season and has never had more than four receiving touchdowns.