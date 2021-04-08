Checking in on how the NHL’s biggest offseason acquisitions are performing so far

With the 2020-21 NHL season three-quarters of the way completed we wanted to check in on some of the biggest offseason acquisitions. There is always some risk involved with free agency because you are paying top dollar for a player that has almost certainly already played their best hockey for somebody else, and more often than not teams end up being disappointed with the return on their investment. Even so, there are still always bargains to be had. We look at all of those big signings, as well as some of the biggest trades, to see how they are working out for their new teams.