ChainSwap raises $3M from investors including Alameda Research and NGC Ventures By Cointelegraph

ChainSwap raises $3M from investors including Alameda Research and NGC Ventures
Cross-chain asset bridge and application hub ChainSwap has closed a $3 million strategic funding round with participation from some of the biggest names in decentralized finance and the crypto industry.
In an April 7 announcement, ChainSwap stated that it raised the funds in order to accelerate its vision of creating a multi-chain and multi-asset application hub.
