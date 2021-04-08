ChainSwap raises $3M from investors including Alameda Research and NGC Ventures By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

ChainSwap raises $3M from investors including Alameda Research and NGC Ventures

Cross-chain asset bridge and application hub ChainSwap has closed a $3 million strategic funding round with participation from some of the biggest names in decentralized finance and the crypto industry.

In an April 7 announcement, ChainSwap stated that it raised the funds in order to accelerate its vision of creating a multi-chain and multi-asset application hub.

