Cardi B Goes on Crazy Designer Bag Shopping to Spoil Toddler Daughter

Having spent thousands of dollars on new luxury handbags for 2-year-old Kulture, the ‘WAP’ hitmaker shows off that the collections include 4 Chanel boxes, 3 Dior and 1 Dolce and Gabbana.

Hip-hop star Cardi B is ensuring her daughter has a wardrobe stocked full of designer gear after spending thousands of dollars on new luxury handbags for the toddler.

The “WAP” hitmaker enjoyed a shopping spree on Monday, April 5 and showed off her goods on Instagram, admitting everything she had purchased was for two-year-old Kulture, her child with her rapper husband Offset.

Among the gifts she showed off were seven handbags and a bracelet, with the post featuring four Chanel boxes, three from Dior, and one from Dolce & Gabbana.

“Oooh, I went crazy shopping. All for Kulture though, nothing is mine – all KK,” she said in the clip.

Cardi then went on explain why she loves to splurge on her little girl, adding, “What? God gave me a doll for a reason!”

When gracing the cover of XXL magazine, Cardi spoke about the dream she has for her 2-year-old. “I want so much things for her that I don’t even know what I want. I just want her to be very smart and very business savvy. Like, that’s one thing that I want,” she dished.

“I want her to be business savvy. Like, know this s**t. Be very confident. One day she’s going to be reading the comments. And I just want her to know that, that doesn’t matter. I want her to feel like she’s just unstoppable,” she added. “I want her to be humble.”

On which of her traits she wants Kulture to have, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker stressed, “I want her to be ambitious. A lot of people have so much things that I be like, ‘Yo, why are they not further in their life?’ And, the reason is because they’re not ambitious. I want my daughter to be ambitious. I don’t want you to feel like you gotta get it from somebody else.”