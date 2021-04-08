Canucks report no new positive COVID-19 tests

Earlier on Wednesday, the Canucks confirmed that 18 active players, three players from the taxi squad and four staff members had tested positive amid the outbreak that has kept them sidelined since a loss to the Winnipeg Jets on March 24. TSN adds that it’s hoped Vancouver can return to play at the end of next week.

The entire Canucks team remains in isolation. It was previously reported the NHL was assuming “everyone” among the club’s traveling party would ultimately test positive for a COVID-19 variant.

Vancouver sits fifth in the NHL North standings with 35 points, eight points behind the Montreal Canadiens in the race for the division’s final playoff berth. It’s practically guaranteed the Canucks will have played the fewest games among divisional opponents by the time they restart the season.

Publicly, the NHL has thus far insisted the Canucks can still complete their full 56-game regular-season schedule despite the lengthy pause.