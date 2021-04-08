C.R.E.A.M. launches Iron Bank flash loans, eyes cross-chain capital efficiency By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
In a press release today, C.R.E.A.M. Finance announced a new feature for (and, by proxy, an unofficial relaunch of) Iron Bank, the protocol-to-protocol lending platform designed for flash and undercollateralized loans.

C.R.E.A.M., which founder Leo Cheng describes as “the yolo-est Compound fork,” is a money market designed to cover assets that are “underserved” and allow for greater capital efficiency for decentralized finance power users, listing assets such as Yearn vault tokens and liquidity pool tokens.

DeFi Voltron

Capital efficiency squared