Bulldog’s Real Identity Shocks Everyone

The new episode sees performances from Group B finalists including Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet and Crab with this season’s third Wildcard contestant Bulldog joining him.

Kicking off the night was Black Swan, who belted out Whitney Houston‘s “How Will I Know”. She impressed the coaches with her runs, prompting Jenny McCarthy to think that Black Swan was “Hannah Montana” star Emily Osment as her clues included “Hannah Montana”. Ken Jeong guessed Brenda Song, while Robin Thicke named Victoria Justice.

Following it up was Piglet. Piglet took the stage to sing Lukas Graham‘s “7 Years”. As for the clue package, Piglet revealed a meaningful object which was a necklace of two dog tags. Nicole Scherzinger thought Piglet might be Backstreet Boys‘ Kevin Richardson, while Jenny thought he was his bandmate AJ McLean. Zayn Malik‘s name was also thrown into the mix.

Crab then performed a gorgeous rendition of Rick James‘ “Give It to Me Baby”. His meaningful object was a black bowler hat that he said was inspired by Sammy Davis, Jr. Jenny and Ken believed that Crab was Bobby Brown. Jenny, however, also added that Martin Lawrence might be the one behind the mask.

Performing next was Chameleon, who opted to sing Dead Prez‘s classic hit “Hip Hop”. “I’m always cooking something in the kitchen,” he said after revealing a plate of chicken wings as his meaningful object clue. Nicole guessed Waka Flocka Flame, Robin named Wiz Khalifa, while Jenny guessed Texas-born rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

It was then Bulldog’s turn to show off his talent. He sang New Edition‘s “Candy Girl” which he dedicated to temporary host Niecy Nash.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Niecy announced that the votes would not count that night. She added that that she would be the one to determine who would be eliminated. She then named Bulldog as the one singer who needed to go home. Before that, he unmasked himself and he was revealed to be longtime “Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon. Nick shared he had finished his COVID-19 quarantine and is preparing his return for the show.