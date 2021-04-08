Brooklyn Decker Gets Real About Gray Hair in No-Makeup Selfie

Instagram

Showing off her gray-haired and plain-face picture on social media, the ‘Grace and Frankie’ actress claims that she is ‘kinda digging’ her natural roots but will still get ‘it colored.’

Brooklyn Decker is embracing her aging process. Best known as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model, the wife of Andy Roddick proudly showed off her natural graying roots in a make-up free selfie, bragging that she “certainly enjoyed it.”

On Tuesday afternoon, April 6, the 33-year-old blonde model shared an Instagram picture of her embracing her silver strands. She added a brief message in the caption that read, “Grays on grays on grays for days and I’m kinda digging ’em.”

Though so, the Mallory Hanson of “Grace and Frankie” will not keep the gray pieces for too long. In the same caption, she informed her followers, “(To be clear, I’m getting it colored next week, Im not ready for the full commitment… but I’ve certainly enjoyed it).”

<br />

Brooklyn has since been applauded for sharing the post. “Life in Pieces” star Angelique Cabral shared her thought, “I call this ‘highlights’ [smiling face with heart eyes and fire emoji].” Meanwhile, “Welcome to Me” star Kulap Vilaysack penned that she would choose to keep her natural roots as writing, “I’m going to fully commit and seeeeeee.”

In her selfie post, Brooklyn could be seen wearing a white T-shirt and a pearl necklace underneath a printed coat. One fan chose to comment on her choice of outfit and accessories instead. “Ok but the pearls and leopard are the real stars here,” so wrote the user.

This wasn’t the first time the “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” actress loving the changes her body underwent. Back in February 2019, the “Just Go with It” actress made headline for slamming haters over constant comments about how her body changed post-giving birth to two children.

“For the umpteenth time, because people love to comment on my body (or lack thereof) my children sucked the life out of my body and left behind a bag of bones,” she wrote on Twitter in February 2019. “I don’t know what else to tell you. I miss my boobs too, I don’t even know what to call them now.”

Brooklyn and her ex-tennis star husband Andy have been married for almost 12 years. The two share two kids together, 5-year-old son Hank and 3-year-old Stevie.