Britney Spears On Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine

And now you know that Britney’s officially received the COVID-19 vaccine. She’s even shared her experience with us, too.
“Got the COVID vaccine 😳💉….,” Britney said in a Tweet that quoted Borat (yes, Borat) and also included a video of her describing how she felt: “Great success 😂 …. High-five 🖐🏻 !!!!!!”
“The people on the internet said it was really, really bad — it was like a bullet going through your arm,” she says in the video before adding, “It was nothing. I felt nothing.”
“I’m fine, and I hope I continue to stay fine,” she added, before quoting Borat again: “High five!”
While, as a vaccinated person myself, the COVID-19 vaccine definitely did did not feel like “a bullet going through your arm,” it’s great that Britney got vaccinated.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!