Boy, 16, dies after being stabbed in Brisbane CBD

A 16-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in Brisbane’s CBD.

The teenager is understood to have been stabbed in the stomach at 8pm in Emma Miller Place near Roma Street.

He ran to the city’s King George Square to get help, and paramedics were called.

A teenager has died after being stabbed in the centre of Brisbane. (Nine)

The stabbing happened just off the landmark Roma Street in Brisbane. (Nine)

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital but died three hours later.

9News understands the alleged killer ran through Roma Street Parklands and has not been found.

Police are hunting for the alleged attacker, with blood seen on the road. (Nine)