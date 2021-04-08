Billionaire Mark Cuban Unveils Why ETH Will Surpass BTC By CoinQuora



Billionaire Mark Cuban Unveils Why ETH Will Surpass BTC



Mark Cuban unveils that will surpass in the future.

Also, he said that ETH 2.0 network upgrade will make ETH exceed BTC.

Cuban disclosed that he holds more ETH than BTC.

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has unveiled why he believes that Ethereum (ETH) will surpass the flagship digital currency Bitcoin. According to Cuban, ETH will surely exceed BTC not today but in the future.

Moreover, Cuban even disclosed that he holds more ETH than BTC. Meanwhile, before, Cuban was so doubtful about how crypto will sustain. Instead, he admired Decentralized Finance (DeFi) created via the Ethereum network.

In addition, Cuban even said that he believes Ethereum’s 2.0 network upgrade will boost application development on the Ethereum blockchain. This will strengthen ETH to easily overshadow BTC successfully.

Cuban said,

“I think the application leveraging smart contracts and extensions on ethereum will dwarf bitcoin. Bitcoin, right now, has evolved to be primarily a store value, and it’s very difficult to use it for anything else… You really have to work a lot harder on bitcoin than you do on ethereum.”

In fact, Cuban wants to see the launch of ETH 2.0 in 2022. Furthermore, he notably said, the ETH 2.0 will increase Ethereum use cases. When this happens, it will attract crypto lovers to use Ethereum as a store of value. In addition, Cuban talked about the present crypto craze of non-fungible tokens (NFT) aside from ETH and BTC.

