Bhad Bhabie Calls Out Dr. Phil for Saying That He Didn’t Know About Turn-About Ranch Abuse

Instagram

In response to Dr. Phil’s recent interview with Ashleigh Banfield, Bhabie posts a video on her YouTube channel, calling out the TV personality over his claims in during the interview.

AceShowbiz –

Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) has shared her reaction to Dr. Phil addressing the alleged abuse at Turn-About Ranch’s “troubled teens” facility in Utah. In an interview with Ashleigh Banfield on “Banfield“, the psychology-focused TV personality claimed that he had no idea about policies at the facility and that he wasn’t directly involved in it.

In response to the interview, Bhabie posted a video on her YouTube channel on Wednesday, April 7 calling out Dr. Phil over his claims in during the interview. “Are you f***ing nuts? Are you actually f***ing nuts? I’m really trying to keep my composure. These two are really not making it easy,” Bhabie said, adding, “My mother signed a consent of release of information to send progress reports directly from Turn-About to the ‘Dr. Phil show’.”

“So when you say that you don’t have any f***ing feedback from them, that is not true!” Bhabie continued. “So if you’re saying you don’t have any feedback, maybe you should be getting feedback about these places before you’re just sending multiple people’s f***ng kids here. You’re just trying to save your a**. That’s all you’re trying to do is save your a**. But there’s too many stories and there’s too many people behind this that you can’t save your a** anymore.”

Bhabie also criticized the interview for mainly focusing on the sleep-deprivation accusation she made while ignoring other details.





In the interview with Banfield, Dr. Phil said, “We don’t have anything to do with what happens to guests once they leave the stage. We don’t have any feedback from them so whatever happens once they’re there, that’s between them and the facility.”

He went on adding, “I assume if she had a problem she would file a complaint with the proper authorities or something five years ago, so I really don’t know much about it. I’m not talking about this story, it was five years ago I don’t remember too much about it.”

This arrives after Bhabie shared a video titled “Breaking Code Silence” last month. The 18-year-old rapper shared more insight into the alleged abuse in addition to holding Dr. Phil accountable and giving him an ultimatum to issue an apology to her.