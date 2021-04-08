Badger DAO integrates with institutional DeFi gateway Fireblocks By Cointelegraph

Badger DAO integrates with institutional DeFi gateway Fireblocks
In a blog post today, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Badger DAO announced a forthcoming integration with Fireblocks, a digital asset storage, management, and DeFi on-ramp for institutional investors.
“We’re excited to announce a strategic partnership between Fireblocks and BadgerDAO to enable their 200+ institutional clients to securely hold Badger assets on their platform and put their to work through the Badger protocol,” reads the post.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.