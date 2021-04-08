Badger DAO integrates with institutional DeFi gateway Fireblocks By Cointelegraph

In a blog post today, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Badger DAO announced a forthcoming integration with Fireblocks, a digital asset storage, management, and DeFi on-ramp for institutional investors.

“We’re excited to announce a strategic partnership between Fireblocks and BadgerDAO to enable their 200+ institutional clients to securely hold Badger assets on their platform and put their to work through the Badger protocol,” reads the post.