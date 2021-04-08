Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 1.02% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 1.02% to hit a new 52-week high.

The best performers of the session on the were EML Payments Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.72% or 0.31 points to trade at 5.73 at the close. Meanwhile, Unibail Rodamco Westfield (ASX:) added 4.53% or 0.24 points to end at 5.54 and Deterra Royalties Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.25% or 0.17 points to 4.17 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:), which fell 3.13% or 0.015 points to trade at 0.465 at the close. Brickworks Ltd (ASX:) declined 2.52% or 0.53 points to end at 20.50 and Hub24 Ltd (ASX:) was down 2.27% or 0.52 points to 22.36.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 804 to 527 and 389 ended unchanged.

Shares in EML Payments Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; rising 5.72% or 0.31 to 5.73.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 0.79% to 10.998 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.31% or 5.40 to $1747.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 0.59% or 0.35 to hit $59.42 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 0.35% or 0.22 to trade at $62.94 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.33% to 0.7639, while AUD/JPY rose 0.09% to 83.70.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.17% at 92.315.

