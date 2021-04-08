Auger-Aliassime to work with Toni Nadal By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4


By Martyn Herman

LONDON (Reuters) – Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime has added Toni Nadal to his coaching team ahead of the European claycourt swing, the 20-year-old confirmed on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters via Zoom, the world number 22 said Nadal, uncle and long-time coach to 13-time French Open champion Rafa Nadal, would start working with him ahead of the Monte Carlo Masters which starts on April 11.

“I will be working with Toni starting from this tournament,” Auger-Aliassime, who is coached by Frederic Fontang, said.

“We also had the chance to work with him and Fred and the rest of my team in Mallorca in December but officially starting our relationship now.

“Our values and work ethic really aligns so for me that’s a great thing personally and I’m glad he’s part of my project and hopefully we can do great things in the future.”

Nadal, 60, announced in 2017 he was standing down as his nephew’s coach after more than a decade on the road.

He now runs the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR