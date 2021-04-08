Audius hops on buzzing NFT trend, unveils Audius Collectible By BTC Peers

Audius hops on buzzing NFT trend, unveils Audius Collectible
Rising blockchain-powered streaming platform, Audius, in the last couple of months has experienced unprecedented growth. With more than 4 million monthly users, this streaming pioneer is set to break into the nascent yet fast-paced non-fungible token (NFT) market.
In a blog post published by the streaming platform, Audius Collectible, a new feature has been integrated and will enable content creators and artists alike to lay bare and sell their unique tokens through the platform, providing an interactive and fan-inclusive approach.
Announcing Audius Collectibles – A place to show off all of your shiny new NFTs! ✨ pic.twitter.com/zoWxB7OrH6
