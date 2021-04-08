Asia shares set for choppy session after S&P 500 hits record high

Article content

Asian equities are set for a choppy trading session on Friday after technology stocks lifted the S&P 500 to a new record even as investors weighed an unexpected rise in the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits. A U.S. jobless claims report showed a second straight weekly increase earlier on Thursday, bucking the streak of strong economic data from payrolls and job vacancies that had buoyed investor confidence in a quick economic rebound. The softer data helped yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note drop to its lowest level since March 26, and spur demand for high growth stocks in the technology sector , which was the biggest gainer in the S&P 500. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also closed at a seven-week high on Thursday. “Jobless claims set a tone for the market that perhaps things are not as strong as people think and we’re still ways away from a recovery,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.03% in early trading, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures lost 0.17%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures was up 0.45%.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled on Thursday the central bank is nowhere near reducing its support for the U.S. economy, saying at an International Monetary Fund event that while the economic reopening could result in a momentary surge in prices, he expects it to be temporary and it will not constitute inflation.