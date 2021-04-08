Armie Hammer’s Wife Refrains Herself From Sharing Anything Following His Rape Allegations

WENN

Elizabeth Chambers says, ‘A lot I’ve wanted to share, but hasn’t felt right,’ as she is focusing on her work and family while estranged husband is hit with sex abuse allegations.

Elizabeth Chambers is focusing on healing amid the allegations of rape surrounding her estranged husband Armie Hammer.

The actress split from Hammer, the father of her young kids Harper and Ford, in July, 2020, just a few months before allegations began to surface about the “Call Me by Your Name” actor from a number of women, who accused him of being controlling and abusive in relationships, while opening up about his odd sex fetishes and cannibalistic fantasies.

A follower recently asked Elizabeth why she has been absent from social media over the past few weeks, and the “Game Plan” star admitted she doesn’t feel comfortable posting amid the ongoing situation surrounding her ex.

She responded, “Focusing on healing, my babes and work. A lot I’ve wanted to share, but hasn’t felt right.”

Last month, a woman named Effie came forward and accused Hammer of “violently” raping her in 2017.

During a press conference staged by her attorney Gloria Allred, she said, “On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles. During which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.”

Effie said she thought Hammer was “going to kill” her.

Armie denied the allegations and his lawyer has provided screenshots of alleged text conversations between him and Effie, which suggest he told her they couldn’t pursue a relationship.

In one message, Hammer allegedly told Effie, “I am not going to be able to engage in you in that specific way right now. It never ends well. We can talk and be friends, but I can’t do that.”

The actor’s lawyer also said Hammer’s encounter with Effie was “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.”

Effie is one of a string of women who have spoken out against Hammer this year, prompting Los Angeles police officials to launch an investigation into the claims.