Angelina Jolie Trapped Between Fire and Assassins in First ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ Trailer

The ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ star plays a firefighter assigned to a fire tower where she encounters a young boy in danger and is determined to protect him at all costs.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first official trailer of “Those Who Wish Me Dead“, a neo-Western survival action thriller starring Angelina Jolie. The Oscar-winning actress portrays Hannah, a smoke jumper who is still reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire when she comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy with nowhere else to turn.

The young boy, Connor Casserly, who is portrayed by Finn Little, witnesses the murder of his father near a large national forest. Pursued by assassins intent on silencing him, he soon meets the veteran fire warden and wilderness survival expert, Hannah, who offers him shelter in her lookout tower.

When the assassins set fire to the forest in order to cover their tracks, the pair must both survive a deadly blaze that threatens to consume them and outwit the killers on their trail.

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” is directed by Taylor Sheridan, the writer of “Sicario” and co-creator of “Yellowstone“, with the screenplay written by Michael Koryta and Charles Leavitt and Sheridan, based on the book of the same name by Koryta.

Described as “a female-driven neo-western set against a wildfire in the Montana wilderness,” the film also stars Nicholas Hoult as Patrick Blackwell, a trained assassin, Aidan Gillen as Patrick’s father Jack Blackwell, who is also a ruthless assassin, Jon Bernthal as a sheriff in Montana, and Tyler Perry in an undisclosed role.

“She carries a lot of guilt, and is quite broken,” Jolie told PEOPLE of her character. “She’s a smoke jumper, and a bit of an adrenaline junkie, but she’s also somebody that has experienced tragedy, and she feels responsible for it.”

She went on elaborating what the film is about, “On its surface, the story feels like a thriller, with a lot of really interesting characters and a great adventure across unusual terrain, inside a great fire. But, underneath, it’s an emotional film about people who are thrown together to survive.”

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” is set to arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on May 14.