An Under-the-Radar Electric Vehicle Stock By StockNews



Isuzu Motors: An Under-the-Radar Electric Vehicle Stock



While everyone is focused on the big names in electric vehicles, investors may be missing out on an under the radar stock, Isuzu Motors (ISUZY). The company has moved from passenger vehicles to commercial vehicles, which should drive up its revenue in Japan. Read more to learn why this stock belongs in your portfolio.Isuzu Motors (ISUZY) is a legitimate electric vehicle stock, yet you might not know it if you strictly consume your financial news from the talking heads on CNBC. ISUZY recently partnered with Hino to make electric vehicles and connectivity technologies, setting the stage for streamlined logistics that greatly benefit its bottom line.

Ask owners of ISUZY vehicles about their performance, and you will likely be inundated with praise. ISUZY cars run well, last longer than expected, and prove reliable even when subjected to heavy workloads. This is the type of company you should feel fantastic about investing in.

Will ISUZY’s entry into the electric vehicle market catapult the stock to new heights? Will ISUZY break through its 52-week high of $11.41? Let’s find out.

