Alliance of major firms aims to reduce crypto’s carbon footprint By Cointelegraph

Alliance of major firms aims to reduce crypto’s carbon footprint
A group of more than 20 firms comprising crypto, finance, technology, energy, and non-government organizations has banded together to focus on the environmental impact of cryptocurrency.
In an announcement today, the Crypto Climate Accord — reportedly inspired by the 195-signatory Paris Climate Agreement — said it aims to address the “large and growing energy consumption of cryptocurrency and blockchain, and the climate impact of their energy use.” Launched by nonprofits Energy Web Foundation, the Rocky Mountain Institute, and the Alliance for Innovative Regulation, the group’s partners include high-profile firms in the crypto space like blockchain-based payments company , Canadian mining firm Hut 8, digital asset investment firm CoinShares, software company Consensys, and others.
