Afghan War Casualty Report: April 2021

The following report compiles all significant security incidents confirmed by New York Times reporters throughout Afghanistan for the month. It is necessarily incomplete as many local officials refuse to confirm casualty information. The report includes government claims of insurgent casualty figures, but in most cases these cannot be independently verified by The Times. Similarly, the reports do not include Taliban claims for their attacks on the government unless they can be verified. Both sides routinely inflate casualty totals for their opponents.

April 2-8, 2021

At least 64 pro-government forces and 17 civilians were killed in Afghanistan the past week. The deadliest attack took place in Helmand Province, where the Taliban attacked a military base called Waziromanda near Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital, killing 10 soldiers and taking 12 others prisoner. Insurgents captured the base and seized all weapons and equipment. In another incident in Helmand, a car bomb targeted a police outpost in Nawa District, killing eight soldiers and wounding 12 others. In Baghlan Province, a military convoy was attacked by the Taliban in the Hajda Kotal area of Dahana-e-Ghori District, killing five soldiers and wounding four others.

April 8 Herat Province: one civilian killed

One civilian was killed and another was wounded in an attack by unknown gunmen in the Second Police District of Herat city, the provincial capital.

April 7 Herat Province: one police officer killed

A police officer was shot and killed by unknown gunmen in the center of Karokh District.