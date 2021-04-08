Afghan War Casualty Report: April 2021

The following report compiles all significant security incidents confirmed by New York Times reporters throughout Afghanistan for the month. It is necessarily incomplete as many local officials refuse to confirm casualty information. The report includes government claims of insurgent casualty figures, but in most cases these cannot be independently verified by The Times. Similarly, the reports do not include Taliban claims for their attacks on the government unless they can be verified. Both sides routinely inflate casualty totals for their opponents.
April 2-8, 2021
At least 64 pro-government forces and 17 civilians were killed in Afghanistan the past week. The deadliest attack took place in Helmand Province, where the Taliban attacked a military base called Waziromanda near Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital, killing 10 soldiers and taking 12 others prisoner. Insurgents captured the base and seized all weapons and equipment. In another incident in Helmand, a car bomb targeted a police outpost in Nawa District, killing eight soldiers and wounding 12 others. In Baghlan Province, a military convoy was attacked by the Taliban in the Hajda Kotal area of Dahana-e-Ghori District, killing five soldiers and wounding four others.
April 8 Herat Province: one civilian killed
One civilian was killed and another was wounded in an attack by unknown gunmen in the Second Police District of Herat city, the provincial capital.
April 7 Herat Province: one police officer killed
A police officer was shot and killed by unknown gunmen in the center of Karokh District.
April 7 Baghlan Province: four police officers killed
The Taliban attacked a security outpost in Pul-i-Khumri city, the provincial capital, killing four police officers and wounding three others.
April 7 Badghis Province: one police officer killed
The Taliban shot and killed a police officer in the village of Pir-e-Ghaibi of Qadis District.
April 7 Herat Province: three security forces killed
Three members of a pro-government militia were killed and another went missing after a Taliban attack on a security outpost in the center of Pashtun Zarghun District. An additional five militia members were taken prisoner by insurgents.
April 7 Baghlan Province: five soldiers killed
The Taliban attacked a military convoy in the Hajda Kotal area of Dahan-e-Ghori District, killing five soldiers and wounding four others.
April 7 Baghlan Province: one police officer killed
The Taliban attacked a military base in Eshkamish District, killing one police officer and wounding four others.
April 7 Takhar Province: five police officers killed
Five police officers, including a company commander, were killed and eight others were wounded during a Taliban attack in the Khwaja Band Kashan village in Ishkamish District.
April 7 Kabul Province: one civilian killed
The head of the service department in the National Statistics and Information Authority was shot and killed by unknown gunmen in Qala-e-Wazir area of Paghman District. Police have launched an investigation.
April 7 Nangarhar Province: two civilians killed
A roadside bomb exploded near a police vehicle in the Second Police District of Jalalabad, the provincial capital, killing two civilians and wounding three police officers and 15 civilians.
April 6 Kunduz Province: four police officers killed
Four police officers were killed and three others were taken prisoner in a Taliban attack in the Fifth Police District of Kunduz city, the provincial capital.
April 6 Kunduz Province: one commando killed
One Afghan commando was killed and three others were wounded in the Ostaming village of Imam Sahib District during a military operation.
April 6 Badghis Province: one civilian killed
The Taliban shot and killed a former police officer in the village of Kanaqol in Aab Kamari District.
April 6 Badghis Province: one soldier killed
One soldier was shot and killed by the Taliban in the village of Shotor Gardan in Qala-e-Naw, the provincial capital.
April 6 Kabul Province: one police officer killed
Unknown gunmen shot and killed a police officer in Baghlan District. The attackers managed to escape from the area.
April 6 Kandahar Province: one civilian killed
A motorcycle was hit by a roadside bomb in the center of Panjwai District, killing one civilian.
April 6 Kandahar Province: four civilians killed
A passenger bus was hit by a roadside bomb in Maiwand District, on the highway connecting Kandahar to Kabul, killing four civilians and wounding 13 others.
April 6 Nangarhar Province: four police officers killed
The Taliban attacked a security outpost in Ghazi Baba area of Surkh Rod District, killing four police officers and seizing their weapons. Local authorities claimed that nine Taliban fighters were also killed in the clashes.
April 5 Ghor Province: one soldier killed
The Taliban attacked a military convoy in the village of Kharistan in Firoz Koh, the provincial capital. One soldier was killed in the clashes. Local authorities claimed that two Taliban fighters were also killed.
April 5 Helmand Province: 10 soldiers killed
The Taliban attacked a military base called Waziromanda near Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital, killing 10 soldiers and taking 12 others prisoner. Insurgents captured the base and seized all weapons and equipment.
April 5 Helmand Province: eight police officers killed
A car bomb targeted a police outpost in Nawa District, killing eight soldiers and wounding 12 others.
April 5 Herat Province: four soldiers killed
The Taliban attacked a security outpost in the village of Jou-e-Qazi of Shindand District, where fighting continued for several hours. Four soldiers were killed and three others were wounded in the battle. An additional six soldiers were taken prisoner by the Taliban.
April 5 Kabul Province: one security force killed
A military truck was hit by a roadside bomb in Sabz Sang area of Qarabagh District, killing one member of the territorial army and wounding four others.
April 4 Kabul Province: three security forces killed
The Taliban targeted a military convoy with a car bomb in Panja Chenar area of Paghman District, killing three security force members and wounding 12 others.
April 4 Herat Province: one police officer killed
The Taliban attacked a security outpost in the village of Rood-e-Gaz in Adraskan District, killing one police officer and taking three others prisoner.
April 4 Kabul Province: one soldier killed
An army truck was hit by a roadside bomb in Qargha area of Paghman District, killing one soldier and wounding three others.
April 3 Takhar Province: one civilian killed
Unknown gunmen shot and killed the son of Juma Khan, a member of the provincial council in the Pole-e-shahrawan area of Taloqan, the provincial capital. The attacker was able to flee from the area.
April 3 Kunar Province: four soldiers killed
The Taliban attacked two security outposts in the Gulsalk area of Chapa Dara District, killing four soldiers and taking four others prisoner. Two soldiers are missing. The Taliban captured one of the security outposts and burned it down. A Humvee was also blown up by a bomb.
April 2 Helmand Province: six civilians killed
A vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in Sarkar area of Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital, killing six civilians.
Reporting was contributed by Najim Rahim and Fatima Faizi from Kabul , Zabihullah Ghazi from Jalalabad, Farooq Jan Mangal from Khost, Taimoor Shah from Kandahar and Asadullah Timoory from Herat.