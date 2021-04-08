’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jorge Nava and Girlfriend Welcome First Child

Instagram

The reality TV star announces via an Instagram post that his girlfriend has given to their first baby together, gushing that he loves them ‘more than anything in this world.’

“90 Day Fiance” star Jorge Nava can now proudly call himself a father. On Wednesday, April 7, the reality TV star announced via Instagram that his girlfriend has given birth to an adorable baby they share together.

Along with the announcement, the 32-year-old posted a photo of his girlfriend cradling their newborn on a hospital bed while he was standing next to them with a black protective mask on. He didn’t reveal the sex of their baby but raved over his love for the bundle of joy.

“There’s no Love that can match what I have for my family,” Jorge wrote in the caption of the post. “I Love them more than anything in this world.”

Friends have since congratulated Jorge for the happy news. Fellow star from the TLC series Russ Mayfield exclaimed, “Congratulations!!!”, while Russ’ wife Paola Mayfield added, “Congratulations [three heart-with-arrow emojis] best feeling in the world! Many blessings for you little family Congratulations [three heart-with-arrow emojis].”

Another “90 Day Fiance” cast member, David Toborowsky, sent his congratulatory message. “Congratulations Jorge we are so happy to see you in such an amazing place in your life,” he penned in the comment section. “So proud and wish you and your family the best of health and Happiness.”

Jorge announced for the first time that he and his girlfriend were expecting a baby back in November 2020. At the time, he shared a sonogram photo with a caption read, “Thankful for all of my blessings.”

The pregnancy announcement came only six months after Jorge was release from state prison for drug-related charges. He was sentenced to two and a half years behind bars on felony marijuana possession and distribution charges but ended the sentence in less than two years.

Jorge went public with girlfriend in June. He posted a picture of them hiking on the Devil’s Bridge trail in Sedona, Arizona. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Blessed is the man who finds wisdom, the man who gains understanding, for she is more profitable than silver and yields better returns than gold. She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her.”