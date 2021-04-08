49 Famous People With Butt Chins

The few. The proud. The butt-chinned.
1.
Henry Cavill
2.
Ewen McGregor
3.
John Travolta
4.
Russell Crowe
5.
Brigitte Bardot
6.
Andy Dick
8.
Ben Affleck
11.
Sir Patrick Stewart
12.
Vanessa Hudgens
13.
Rose McGowan
14.
Aaron Eckhart
15.
Sandra Bullock
16.
Tom Brady
17.
Chevy Chase
18.
Patrick Dempsey
19.
John Mayer
20.
Sean Penn
21.
Colin Firth
22.
Dr. Phil
23.
Johnny Rzeznik
24.
Jim Carrey in Me, Myself & Irene
26.
Fergie
27.
Marc Anthony
28.
Matt LeBlanc
29.
Niall Horan
31.
Alexander Skarsgard
32.
Viggo Mortensen
33.
Brooke Hogan
34.
Adele
35.
Simon Cowell
36.
Andy Samberg
37.
Emily Blunt
38.
The 5th President of the United States, James Monroe
39.
Shawn Mendes
40.
Sebastian Stan
41.
The Simpson Sisters
44.
Jessica Chastain
45.
Ricky Martin
46.
Kirk Douglas
47.
Christina Hendricks
49.
And, of course, Batman
