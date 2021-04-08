49 Famous People With Butt Chins

The few. The proud. The butt-chinned.

1.

Henry Cavill


Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

2.

Ewen McGregor


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

3.

John Travolta


Fox Photos / Getty Images

4.

Russell Crowe


Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images

5.

Brigitte Bardot


Len Trievnor / Getty Images

6.

Andy Dick


Chris Weeks / Getty Images

8.

Ben Affleck


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

11.

Sir Patrick Stewart


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

12.

Vanessa Hudgens


David Dee Delgado / Getty Images

13.

Rose McGowan


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

14.

Aaron Eckhart


Rabbani And Solimene Photography / Getty Images

15.

Sandra Bullock


Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

16.

Tom Brady


Mark Mainz / Getty Images

17.

Chevy Chase


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

18.

Patrick Dempsey


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

19.

John Mayer


Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

20.

Sean Penn


J.p. Moczulski / AFP / Getty Images

21.

Colin Firth


Donald Weber / Getty Images

22.

Dr. Phil


Jemal Countess / Getty Images

23.

Johnny Rzeznik


David Klein / Getty Images

24.

Jim Carrey in Me, Myself & Irene

26.

Fergie


Giulio Marcocchi / Getty Images

27.

Marc Anthony


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

28.

Matt LeBlanc


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

29.

Niall Horan


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

31.

Alexander Skarsgard


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

32.

Viggo Mortensen


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

33.

Brooke Hogan


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

34.

Adele


Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

35.

Simon Cowell


Rachel Luna / Getty Images

36.

Andy Samberg


Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

37.

Emily Blunt


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

38.

The 5th President of the United States, James Monroe


National Archives / Getty Images

39.

Shawn Mendes


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

40.

Sebastian Stan


Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

41.

The Simpson Sisters


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

44.

Jessica Chastain


Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

45.

Ricky Martin


Liam Nicholls / Getty Images

46.

Kirk Douglas


Evening Standard / Getty Images

47.

Christina Hendricks


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

49.

And, of course, Batman

