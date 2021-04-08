3X as many crypto figures make it onto Forbes 2021 billionaires list as last year By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Forbes released their annual billionaires list on April 6, with Amazon (NASDAQ:) overlord Jeff Bezos and his $177 billion topping the list for a fourth consecutive year.

The “digital gold rush” has seen nine new crypto billionaires join the Forbes list, pushing the total up to 12 (depending on whether you count the Winklevoss twins as one or two entries.) That’s up from just four in last year’s Forbes World’s Billionaires list

Sam Bankman-Fried – Newcomer

The Winklevoss Twins – Newcomers

Chris Larsen – Returnee

Jed McCaleb – Newcomer

Michael Saylor – Newcomer

Brain Armstrong – Returnee

Fred Ersham – Newcomer

Changpeng Zhao

Matthew Roszak – Newcomer

Tim Draper – Newcomer

Barry Silbert – Newcomer