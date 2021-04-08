3X as many crypto figures make it onto Forbes 2021 billionaires list as last year By Cointelegraph

3X as many crypto figures make it onto Forbes 2021 billionaires list as last year
Forbes released their annual billionaires list on April 6, with Amazon (NASDAQ:) overlord Jeff Bezos and his $177 billion topping the list for a fourth consecutive year.
The “digital gold rush” has seen nine new crypto billionaires join the Forbes list, pushing the total up to 12 (depending on whether you count the Winklevoss twins as one or two entries.) That’s up from just four in last year’s Forbes World’s Billionaires list
Sam Bankman-Fried – Newcomer
The Winklevoss Twins – Newcomers
Chris Larsen – Returnee
Jed McCaleb – Newcomer
Michael Saylor – Newcomer
Brain Armstrong – Returnee
Fred Ersham – Newcomer
Changpeng Zhao
Matthew Roszak – Newcomer
Tim Draper – Newcomer
Barry Silbert – Newcomer
