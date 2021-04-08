3 Top Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy for April By StockNews

If investors are looking for great long-term growth stocks, they can’t do much better than blue chip stocks. These stocks have great long-term track records and offer long-term growth potential. That’s why David Cohne is recommending Salesforce.com (CRM), Alphabet (NASDAQ:), and Adobe (NASDAQ:).Blue-chip stocks are large, well-known companies with excellent reputations. These stocks have a proven track record and a history of delivering solid returns over the long term.

Historically, these types of stocks would be companies with decades of dominance in their respective industries. However, as our economy goes through a digital transformation, a blue-chip can also be younger tech stocks with disruptive business models.

While blue chips are not immune to market downturns, they’ve shown a history of weathering storms and bouncing right back. That’s why they are so appealing to investors and why I recommend the following three industry leaders: Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), and Adobe Inc. (ADBE).

