3 Precious Metals Stocks To Buy On Dips By StockNews



© Reuters. 3 Precious Metals Stocks To Buy On Dips



Gold has finally started to show some signs of life following a poor start to 2021. Many expected strength due to increased deficits and low rates. Taylor Dart identifies 3 high-quality precious metals stocks.We’ve seen a strong start to Q2 for the Gold Miners Index (GDX (NYSE:)), which has been a welcome change for investors after a violent 8-month correction that shaved nearly 35% off the ETF. However, while some investors might think they’re late to the party after this strong start to the quarter, this couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, there are a few names in the sector that are still trading at deep discounts to their peers and P/E ratios or per ounce values that are well below their historical levels.

In this article, we’ll look at the most undervalued producer, the most undervalued royalty company, and one of the most undervalued explorers to showcase where investors can still find value in the precious metals space after last week’s rally.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Continue reading on StockNews