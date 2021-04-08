2021 NBA mock draft: First round

In this first post-NCAA Tournament 2021 NBA Mock Draft of the First Round, we will be focusing on the basic scouting report of each prospect. Every selection will begin with an NBA comparison to give you an idea of what type of player the prospect could look like one day. For players without an obvious comparison due to their frame and/or style of play, we added some contingencies to make it easier to envision. Future mock drafts may focus more on the fit with and needs of the team making the selection, but for this first version, an introduction to each prospect containing a short summary of the player’s strengths and weaknesses seemed most appropriate. Enjoy!

[Note: Draft slots were determined by current record and not a simulation of the lottery odds.]