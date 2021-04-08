1inch, Celsius (CEL) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) rally as traders return to DeFi By Cointelegraph

1inch, Celsius (CEL) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) rally as traders return to DeFi
Bitcoin’s (BTC) range-bound action since its breakdown at the $61,000 level has confused analysts. Some are projecting that a sharper correction could be in development while others remain steadfast in their belief that the uptrend will resume shortly.
According to data from Ecoinometrics, history suggests that price breaks out between 300 and 350 days following a supply halving. Currently, 329 days have passed since the latest halving, and if history repeats itself Bitcoin could soon witness a breakout.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.