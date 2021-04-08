1inch announces rebrand to ‘1inch Network,’ laying groundwork for expansion By Cointelegraph

1inch announces rebrand to ‘1inch Network,’ laying groundwork for expansion
Decentralized finance platform 1inch announced on Thursday a rebrand to “1inch Network” — a facelift designed to better reflect the current and future state of the multichain, multiprotocol platform as it continues to grow, according to 1inch co-founder Sergej Kunz.
“For us it is a logical move. Me and Anton started with just an aggregation protocol at the ETHNew York hackathon in 2019 and now we have the whole ecosystem of protocols, such as: 1inch Liquidity Protocol (prev. Mooniswap), 1inch Aggregation Protocol, instant governance and the 1INCH governance/utility token,” he said.
