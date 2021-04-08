15 Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — April 8

A lot of Easter #TBT photos kick off this week’s #ThrowbackThursday.
1.
In honor of Easter, Nicole Richie shared these photos of herself and Rashida Jones celebrating Easter together in the ’80s:
2.
Kris Jenner also threw it back to the ’80s, and posted these photos of the herself, Robert Kardashian, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé celebrating Easter throughout the decade:
3.
Barack Obama shared this lovely photo of himself, Michelle, Malia, and Sasha in the early ’10s, in celebration of the holiday:
4.
While Hillary Clinton posted this photo of Bill Clinton with the Easter Bunny during the White House Easter Egg Roll in 1999:
5.
Alaska Thunderfuck paid tribute to Easter by sharing this screenshot from when she played Lady Bunny (get it, bunny?!) during Snatch Game on Season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2013:
6.
Shea Couleé shared this behind-the-scenes photo from right before she lip-synched against Sasha Velour in the iconic and infamous Season 9 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2017:
7.
Marisa Tomei put up a Natasha Lyonne appreciation post by sharing these photos from their classic 1998 film, Slums of Beverly Hills:
8.
Jonah Hill posted this photo of himself giving everyone the bird in the early ’90s:
9.
Tracee Ellis Ross celebrated the third anniversary of Drake’s music video for “Nice for What” (which she appeared in) by sharing some behind-the-scenes photos and video clips from the making of it:
10.
John Stamos posted this photo of himself and Mary Stuart Masterson hanging out with the late, legendary David Bowie after one his shows in 2004:
11.
Amy Sedaris remembered when Winona Ryder guest-starred on her cult-classic TV series, Strangers with Candy, in 2000, by posting this video clip:
12.
Justin Theroux shared these photos of himself at 13 years old in 1984:
13.
Lupita Nyong’o shared this photo of herself at 16 years old in 2000:
14.
Alicia Silverstone celebrated Paul Rudd’s 52nd birthday by posting these photos of the two of them from Clueless, as well as the two of them throughout the years:
15.
And finally, in celebration of 2021 being the 50th anniversary of her landmark album, Tapestry, Carole King shared this outtake from the photo shoot for its iconic cover:
Nostalgia Trip
Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF