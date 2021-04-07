Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times

Seoul race jolts President Moon’s party

Conservative opposition candidates won in two mayoral races seen as a referendum on President Moon Jae-in and a bellwether for next year’s presidential contest.

Oh Se-hoon, the People Power Party candidate, beat Park Young-sun in Seoul by a margin of more than 18 percentage points, according to voting results announced by the National Election Commission. The Seoul mayor is considered South Korea’s second-most powerful official after the president.

In Busan, Park Heong-joon, another candidate affiliated with the opposition party, ​beat his Democratic Party rival.

Context: The by-election in Seoul was called after Park Won-soon, the former mayor, died by suicide last year following accusations of sexual harassment. The former mayor of Busan, Oh Keo-don, stepped down after accusations of sexual misconduct.