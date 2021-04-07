XRP Jumps 20% In a Green Day By Investing.com



XRP Jumps 20% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $1.05682 by 01:11 (05:11 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 20.43% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 5.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $47.76134B, or 2.43% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $48.50411B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.00968 to $1.10128 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 90.09%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $33.00428B or 15.83% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5507 to $1.1147 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 67.88% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,688.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.00% on the day.

was trading at $2,093.09 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 1.78%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,079.42137B or 54.88% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $241.78777B or 12.29% of the total cryptocurrency market value.