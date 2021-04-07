XRP Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



XRP Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $0.91220 by 05:14 (09:14 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 10.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since April 7.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $41.84832B, or 2.16% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $48.50411B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.91220 to $1.10128 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 68.09%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $30.61886B or 14.43% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5507 to $1.1147 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 72.27% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,309.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.33% on the day.

was trading at $2,035.01 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 3.79%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,075.41120B or 55.59% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $236.70161B or 12.24% of the total cryptocurrency market value.