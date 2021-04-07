will.i.am Brings the ‘Future Now’ by Designing a ‘Sci-Fi’ Face Mask

Instagram

The Black Eyed Peas frontman teams up with costume designer Jose Fernandez and engineering company Honeywell to design face mask that looks like ‘something came out of a sci-fi film.’

AceShowbiz –

will.i.am is coming up with new creation to remind fans that “THE FUTURE IS NOW.” Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the founding member of Black Eyed Peas announced that he is days away from launching the Xupermask, a futuristic-designed face mask that looks like “something came out of a sci-fi film.”

When speaking about the unique product, the singer/record producer explained about his idea to make face mask stylish yet functional. “When it was time to make this product, I would say, ‘Let’s make something that actually has functionality but then also looks like it’s something that came out of a sci-fi film. Let’s bring the future now,’ ” he spilled.

Teaming up with costume designer Jose Fernandez and engineering company Honeywell, will acknowledged there were plenty of people were troubled by the daily use of face protector. “I thought about all the pain points that people have with masks and earbuds and how earbuds were not designed to pick up the voice of people that have fabric in front of their mouth,” he stated.

“People have to take the mask off and put themselves at risk,” the 46-year-old continued explaining. “[With Xupermask], you could literally whisper on a bike on a Zoom, and they hear you perfectly fine because we block off the wind and we block out the noise and block out the germs.”

To help lessen the spread of coronavirus, the Xupermask features a Honeywell-patented High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filtration system and filtered port. In addition to three dual speed fans, it also boasts Bluetooth connectivity and a magnetic earbud docking system among others. Priced at $299, it comes with a carrying case, three months-worth of filters and a charging cable.

Commenting on Xupermask’s retail price, will stated, “We designed it for that perspective of collecting and ‘drop culture.’ It’s for that collector, that traveler. The price point is not astronomical….within the same price or just a little above AirPod Pros.”

<br />

will has hyped up the anticipation of Xupermask release using his Instagram account. On March 27, he posted an image of him wearing black hoodie, dark glasses and the futuristic mask along with a note that read, “It’s called a #xupermask… It drops on 4/08/21… .” In another post, he shared a promo for the mask, offering a closer look at its features.