White Sox place Tim Anderson on 10-day IL with hamstring strain

The move comes after Anderson left in the first inning of Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Angels. He strained his left leg while running out a ground ball.

The 27-year-old is slashing .200/.200/.400 with one home run and one RBI on three hits in four games this season.

Anderson won the batting title in 2019 and a Silver Slugger in 2020. He also finished seventh in MVP voting last season after slashing .322/.357/.529 with 10 home runs and 21 RBI.

The White Sox recalled infielder Danny Mendick from their alternate training site in a corresponding move.