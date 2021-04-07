White House ‘disturbed’ by Kremlin critic Navalny’s reported worsening health By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny hearing to consider an appeal against an earlier court decision to change his suspended sentence to a real prison term
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Wednesday said reports that jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s health is deteriorating were disturbing and urged Russian authorities to ensure his safety and health.
“We are disturbed by reports that Mr. Navalny’s health is worsening. We urge Russian authorities to take all necessary actions to ensure his safety. So long as he is in prison, the Russian government is responsible for his health and well being,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.