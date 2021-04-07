Warriors edge Giannis-less Bucks By Reuters

3/3



Stephen Curry scored 41 points, including 30 in the second half, and the Golden State Warriors rallied late to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-121 on Tuesday in San Francisco.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 19 points and Kent Bazemore added 18 as the Warriors ended a three-game losing streak in the opener of a stretch of four home games. Oubre gave the Warriors the lead on two free throws with 7.7 seconds remaining. Golden State had lost seven of its previous eight games.

Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and Khris Middleton added 28 as Milwaukee saw its three-game winning streak end. The Bucks were playing without leading scorer and rebounder Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second consecutive game because of left knee soreness.

Hawks 123, Pelicans 107

Trae Young scored 30 points and sparked a 3-point shooting barrage as Atlanta defeated visiting New Orleans for its fourth straight win.

The Hawks were 20-for-31 for a season-high 64.5 percent from 3-point range, including an NBA-record 11-for-11 from long distance in the third quarter. Atlanta began the night ranked last in the league in 3-point shooting (33.3 percent). The Hawks fell short of the franchise record of 70.6 percent 3-point shooting set in 1996 against Dallas.

New Orleans got Zion Williamson back in the lineup after he missed three games with a sprained right thumb. He scored 34 and extended his streak of 20-plus point games to 25 straight.

Lakers 110, Raptors 101

Talen Horton-Tucker scored 17 points off the bench and visiting Los Angeles defeated Toronto in Tampa.

Markieff Morris added 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Lakers, who had lost their 11 previous games with the Raptors. Former Raptor Marc Gasol scored nine of his 13 points in the first quarter and had nine rebounds, five assists and four blocks for the Lakers.

Pascal Siakam scored 27 points for the Raptors, who had won their previous two games. Chris Boucher added 19 points.

Bulls 113, Pacers 97

Nikola Vucevic had his most productive game since joining Chicago, contributing 32 points and 17 rebounds in the Bulls’ win over injury-riddled Indiana at Indianapolis.

Zach LaVine chipped in with 19 points for the Bulls, who were opening a five-game trip.

Caris LeVert had a team-high 20 points for the Pacers, who began the night without Domantas Sabonis (sprained ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (strained hip) and ended it without Myles Turner, who sustained a sprained ankle in the third quarter.

76ers 106, Celtics 96

Joel Embiid returned to lineup and finished with 35 points and six rebounds to lead Philadelphia to a win at Boston. The Sixers swept the teams’ three-game season series.

Embiid, who sat out Philadelphia’s Sunday loss to Memphis, played for the second time in the team’s past three games after sitting out the previous 10 due to a bone bruise in his left knee.

Jayson Tatum was held scoreless in the first quarter but finished with 20 points to lead the Celtics.

Grizzlies 124, Heat 112

Dillon Brooks scored a season-high 28 points as visiting Memphis snapped Miami’s four-game winning streak.

The Grizzlies also got 20 points and 10 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas. On the down side for Memphis, Ja Morant was helped off the court and went to the locker room with a back injury late in the fourth quarter. He ended the night with 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting.

The Heat were led by Bam Adebayo, who ended with a triple-double of 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Jimmy Butler led Miami in scoring with 28 points.

Nuggets 134, Pistons 119

Nikola Jokic scored 27 points on 13-of-16 shooting from the floor and dished out 11 assists to lead host Denver to its sixth straight win, a rout of Detroit.

The Nuggets earned their 15th victory in the past 18 games. Michael Porter Jr. and Will Barton scored 25 and 24 points, respectively, for Denver. Jokic grabbed eight rebounds.

Jerami Grant led Detroit in his return to Denver, where he played in the 2019-20 season, posting 29 points, five rebounds and four assists. Saddiq Bey, who finished with 25 points, shot 6 of 12 from 3-point range to lead Detroit’s 15-of-35 shooting from outside.

Clippers 133, Trail Blazers 116

Paul George scored 24 of his game-high 36 points in the first half and host Los Angeles led by as many as 26 points before the break en route to a win over Portland.

Kawhi Leonard finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson added 23 points off the bench.

Norman Powell paced the Blazers with 32 points, and CJ McCollum added 24 points. With Jusuf Nurkic (right knee inflammation) sitting out, Enes Kanter had 13 points and 15 rebounds.

